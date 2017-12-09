Right royal approval for Park House students

PARK House School issued a royal welcome when the Countess of Wessex dropped in to see inspirational work in action.

The countess met pupils, parents teachers and staff from the Newbury-based charity Achievement for All, who have been working to ensure all children and young people are able to achieve.

In addition to learning more about the charity’s Achieving Schools programme, she also viewed a performance of Sister Act songs performed by Park House pupils.

Headteacher at Park House School, Derek Peaple, said: “It was a great pleasure and privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Park House to celebrate the many ways in which our partnership with Achievement for All is adding further value to the opportunities and progress enjoyed by all our young people.

“Students, parents and guardians greatly enjoyed the opportunity to discuss with the Countess of Wessex how the AfA programme and its links to our wider creative, sporting and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award offer promote all-round achievement.”

Achievement for All is a leading not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with early years settings, schools and colleges, improving outcomes for all children and young people vulnerable to underachievement.

In 2016, it was identified that through the Achievement for All’s Achieving Schools programme, the progress of targeted children and young people in reading, writing and mathematics was raised to a standard above the national expected level by up to 50 per cent.

Chief executive of Achievement for All, Sonia Blandford, said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to achieve, regardless of their background, challenges or need.

“Yet in the UK, at least one in five children and young people are failing to fulfil their potential.

“Working to secure achievement for all is not an impossible goal.

“We have witnessed incredible results within our community to date, but there is much more still to achieve.”

Achievement for All works at every stage of the education system, supporting children from two to 19 years of age.