go

Family evacuate home following fire

Newbury firefighters issue advice in run-up to Christmas

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Fire; firefighters; fire engine

A family in Newbury had to evacuate their home following a kitchen fire this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters from Newbury were called to the property in Stroud Green at 7am.  

Watch manager Leonard at Newbury fire station said that the family-of-three had evacuated the house after being woken by their smoke alarm.

He said that the fire was quite large but had been confined to the kitchen. 

He added that an electrical fault on a slow cooker had sparked the fire.

Mr Leonard urged people to test their smoke alarms, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

Firefighters left the scene at 8.30am. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

Full weekend closures on the M4

Newbury nightclub grand opening cancelled

Vault Club grand opening cancelled

M4 to close for the next two weekends

M4 to close for the next two weekends

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

Snow predicted in Newbury on Friday afternoon

News

Fire; firefighters; fire engine
News

Family evacuate home following fire

Newbury firefighters issue advice in run-up to Christmas

 
Lantern parade to light up Newbury today
News

Lantern parade to light up Newbury today

Candelit procession through the town will take place this afternoon

 
News

Lunchtime wine led to M4 crash

1comment

 
News

Tadley man helps spread festive cheer by creating own Grotto

 
News

Thatcham and Hungerford set to host Santa fun run tomorrow

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33