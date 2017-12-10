Family evacuate home following fire

A family in Newbury had to evacuate their home following a kitchen fire this morning (Sunday).

Firefighters from Newbury were called to the property in Stroud Green at 7am.

Watch manager Leonard at Newbury fire station said that the family-of-three had evacuated the house after being woken by their smoke alarm.

He said that the fire was quite large but had been confined to the kitchen.

He added that an electrical fault on a slow cooker had sparked the fire.

Mr Leonard urged people to test their smoke alarms, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

Firefighters left the scene at 8.30am.