Snow hits West Berkshire

Do not drive unless "absolutely vital" police warn as M4 re-opens

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Snow has hit West Berkshire today (Sunday) making traversing some rural roads difficult and making some main routes hazardous.

The M4 has re-opened early but police are advising people not to drive unless it is absolutely vital.

Thames Valley Police issued the following tweet

The warning follows the M4 re-opening ahead of schedule in the early hours of this morning. 

A full weekend closure had been planned for the motorway but Highways England finished their work ahead of schedule.

West Berkshire Rapid Response Vehicles also issued the following advice 

Elsewhere, people have been sending NewburyToday pictures of the snowy conditions.

Our arts editor, Trish Lee, sent the following 

And in East Illsley, snow has come down thick (main picture tweeted to NewburyToday by Sarah Spink)

