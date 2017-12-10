Snow hits West Berkshire

Snow has hit West Berkshire today (Sunday) making traversing some rural roads difficult and making some main routes hazardous.

The M4 has re-opened early but police are advising people not to drive unless it is absolutely vital.

Thames Valley Police issued the following tweet

If you are planning on driving simply don’t unless absolutely vital. Most major TVP roads have delays of many hours and some are closed. Stay at home in the warm and watch a film #m25 #m40 #m4 #a404 #4218 pic.twitter.com/fhKcpXZ1r1 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 10, 2017

The warning follows the M4 re-opening ahead of schedule in the early hours of this morning.

A full weekend closure had been planned for the motorway but Highways England finished their work ahead of schedule.

West Berkshire Rapid Response Vehicles also issued the following advice

Elsewhere, people have been sending NewburyToday pictures of the snowy conditions.

Our arts editor, Trish Lee, sent the following

And in East Illsley, snow has come down thick (main picture tweeted to NewburyToday by Sarah Spink)