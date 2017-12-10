Snow hits West Berkshire

West Berkshire Council needs to save £10m next year
Snow has hit West Berkshire today (Sunday) making traversing some rural roads difficult and making some main routes hazardous.
The M4 has re-opened early but police are advising people not to drive unless it is absolutely vital.
Thames Valley Police issued the following tweet
If you are planning on driving simply don’t unless absolutely vital. Most major TVP roads have delays of many hours and some are closed. Stay at home in the warm and watch a film #m25 #m40 #m4 #a404 #4218 pic.twitter.com/fhKcpXZ1r1— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) December 10, 2017
The warning follows the M4 re-opening ahead of schedule in the early hours of this morning.
A full weekend closure had been planned for the motorway but Highways England finished their work ahead of schedule.
West Berkshire Rapid Response Vehicles also issued the following advice
WARNING ⚠️ do not go out in your car on rural roads #WestBerkshire unless an emergency - hills only passable in 4x4 - A34 almost empty #BeWintersafe - check on elderly neighbours please @NewburyToday @Newburyinfo @SCAS999 @TVP_WestBerks @RBFRSofficial @WestBerksPH pic.twitter.com/extcSQ9zWh— WBRRC (@WBRRC) December 10, 2017
Elsewhere, people have been sending NewburyToday pictures of the snowy conditions.
Our arts editor, Trish Lee, sent the following
#snow Coming down thick and fast in #Aldworth @ 7am @NewburyToday pic.twitter.com/qCg3iSaxQ6— Trish Lee (@trishl_nwn) December 10, 2017
And in East Illsley, snow has come down thick (main picture tweeted to NewburyToday by Sarah Spink)
We're pretty marooned here. Traffic really bad on A34 & some back roads because of snow. Centre of village gridlocked with diverted cars— Sarah Spink (@EastMarple1) December 10, 2017
