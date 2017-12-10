Man and teenager from Newbury arrested in connection with supplying drugs

Two men from Newbury have been arrested in connection with supplying drugs.

The men, aged 17 and 23, were arrested on Tuesday, December 5.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Thames Valley Police said that the arrests occurred after an officer saw what appeared to be a drug deal taking place in Hamilton Court, Newbury, on the 5th.

A house was subsequently searched and suspected drugs, drugs paraphernalia and a quantity of cash were seized.

Both men have been released under investigation.