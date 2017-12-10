Man hit in the face with BB pellet while inside a West Berkshire pub

A man was shot in the face with a BB pellet while he was in a West Berkshire pub.

The man was stuck by the pellet after it smashed through a window in Chapel Row's Bladebone Inn.

Thames Valley Police said that the shot was fired from a vehicle driving past the pub at around 9pm on Thursday, December 7.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was not injured but he was left with a red mark on his face.

No description of the vehicle or shooter is currently available.

Investigating officer, PC Stephen Hinds, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or the vehicle and offenders involved, or anyone who has any information which could assist our investigation. If you have any details, please come forward.

“A man was struck by the ball bearing in the face during the incident. Thankfully he was not seriously injured however the consequences could have been much more serious.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170365547', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.