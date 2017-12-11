go

Keith Chegwin dies aged 60

TV star dies at home surrounded by family

KEITH Chegwin, former Ashmansworth resident, died today (Monday) in his home surrounded by his family. 

In a statement, Chegwin's family said: "We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

"Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11 December.

"His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

"Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private."

Keith was a well-known TV presenter of such classic shows as Cheggers Plays Pop and Swap Shop. 

