Anne's memory honoured at Volunteer Centre 

VOLUNTEER Centre West Berkshire has named its interview room in memory of a special woman who dedicated three decades of her life to helping others.

Anne Eldred was one of its longest-serving volunteers, having lent a hand at the centre for 30 years, from 1986 until 2016.

The charity’s director, Garry Poulson, said: “Anne’s style and personality were always understated, always thorough, thoughtful and mindful of the impact of her tasks upon all those connected with it, be it the office team, volunteers and of course, most importantly, the person she was trying to help at any time.”

The charity resolved to remember Mrs Eldred in a special way and, a year on from her death, invited the chairman of West Berkshire Council, Quentin Webb, to preside over a special room dedication ceremony.

Mr Poulson then gave a short speech that reflected on Mrs Eldred’s three decades of volunteering.

Volunteer Centre West Berkshire is a voluntary sector support charity and community transport provider.

It also operates The Village Agent Service and the Befriend West Berkshire service.