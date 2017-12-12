go

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Woman died in Park Avenue this morning (Tuesday)

John Herring

John Herring

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Thatcham.

Police were called to an address in Park Avenue at 2.05am to reports that a woman had died.

Ambulance crews were called but the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her next of kin have been informed.

A 32-year-old man from Thatcham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation into this incident.

“A scenewatch is in place, and officers will be in the area today while our enquiries continue.

“I understand that this incident will cause concern in the community, but I would like to reassure people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation and that we have made an arrest in connection with it.

“Members of the public should feel free to approach officers if they have any concerns.

“If anyone has any information relating to this incident which they think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

