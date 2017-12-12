go

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Steve Holland was last seen in Newbury on Friday

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Thatcham man who was seen on Friday.

Steve Holland was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in Newbury at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 8.

Mr Holland, aged 59, walked towards the wharf after leaving the pub but he has not been seen since.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Jonathan Groenen said: "I am very concerned for Steve's welfare, he has not made contact with anyone since Friday night and has not turned up for work yesterday.

"Steve is a white man, of medium build, about 5ft 8ins, with short, receding dark brown hair.

"When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans and a black jacket with a stripey jumper underneath.

"Anyone with any information regarding Steve's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 690 (11/12)."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Don't forget the M4 is closed this weekend

Full weekend closures on the M4

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Snow hits West Berkshire

Snow hits West Berkshire

News

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man
News

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Steve Holland was last seen in Newbury on Friday

 
Murder investigation launched in Thatcham
News

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Woman died in Park Avenue this morning (Tuesday)

 
News

Well-known former town policeman, Shane Cooke, dies

 
News

Raiders foiled in attack on store

 
News

Anne's memory honoured at Volunteer Centre 

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33