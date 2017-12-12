Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Thatcham man who was seen on Friday.

Steve Holland was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in Newbury at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 8.

Mr Holland, aged 59, walked towards the wharf after leaving the pub but he has not been seen since.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Jonathan Groenen said: "I am very concerned for Steve's welfare, he has not made contact with anyone since Friday night and has not turned up for work yesterday.

"Steve is a white man, of medium build, about 5ft 8ins, with short, receding dark brown hair.

"When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans and a black jacket with a stripey jumper underneath.

"Anyone with any information regarding Steve's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 690 (11/12)."