Donnington pub re-opens after refurbishment

DONNINGTON’S The Castle pub has re-opened after being closed since February. 

The pub, in Oxford Road, has a newly-refurbished interior, which provides a choice of seating for drinkers and diners.

The menu includes a range of small dishes, as well as plenty of choice for main courses and desserts.

The team behind the reinvention have a wealth of experience, having built their reputation with their other pub, The Red House at Marsh Benham.

“We love great British food and the great British pub, so we are thrilled to bring The Castle back to life and make it the heart of the local community,” said chef patron Laurent Lebeau.

“It’s a great pub and the locals have missed it.

“Everyone’s been incredibly encouraging – we’ve been quite overwhelmed. 

“We are looking forward to welcoming all our new neighbours.”

Newbury MP Richard Benyon said: “I am always keen to support local pubs and have backed campaigns to keep as many of them open as possible.

“It’s really good news to see The Castle opening its doors again and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

To mark the opening, local singer Sophy McGivern will be accompanying lunch with live music this Sunday.

The pub also plans to host quizzes, open-mic nights and theme nights from January.

