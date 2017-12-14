go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, tributes have been paid to a young Thatcham woman whose body was found on Tuesday morning.

In other news, the owner of a new nightclub in Newbury is hopeful that it could open before Christmas.

Plus, West Berkshire Council could use special powers to resolve the Sandleford dispute.

Meanwhile, inspirational members of West Berkshire's community have been honoured.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a man convicted of child porn offences is brought back before the courts.

Plus, it’s the end of an era as the ‘mayor of Lambourn’ – legendary trainer Peter Walwyn – dies.

In Thatcham this week, backing has been given to flood defences despite objections from local residents.  

And on the Hampshire pages, a former Cheam School teacher has been banned for life from teaching. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632 tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page. 

