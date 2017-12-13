Man charged in connection with murder of Thatcham woman

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Thatcham woman.

John Wright, aged 32, was charged today (Wednesday) with one count of murder and one count of grevous bodily harm with intent.

The woman has been formally identified as mother-of-two Janine Bowater, aged 25, who worked as a barmaid in the Kings Head in Thatcham Broadway.

A post mortem examination has revealed the cause of Miss Bowater's death to be compression of the neck.

Mr Wright, of The Hollands, Thatcham has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Police were called to an address in Park Avenue at 2.05am on Tuesday to reports that a woman had died.

Ambulance crews were called but the 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.