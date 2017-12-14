Free parking and late night shopping in Newbury tonight

SHOPPERS will be able to take advantage of free parking in certain car parks in Newbury tonight (Thursday).

West Berkshire Council is supporting Newbury BID’s late night Christmas Extravaganza by offering complimentary parking in the Kennet Shopping centre and Northbrook multi-storey car parks.

Retailers taking part in the special festive promotion will be open until the later time of 8pm.

Parking will be free at the car parks mentioned above from 5pm today until 8am tomorrow.