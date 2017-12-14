Free parking and late night shopping in Newbury tonight

Newbury homeless shelter to open tomorrow (Friday)
SHOPPERS will be able to take advantage of free parking in certain car parks in Newbury tonight (Thursday).
West Berkshire Council is supporting Newbury BID’s late night Christmas Extravaganza by offering complimentary parking in the Kennet Shopping centre and Northbrook multi-storey car parks.
Retailers taking part in the special festive promotion will be open until the later time of 8pm.
Parking will be free at the car parks mentioned above from 5pm today until 8am tomorrow.
scooberdoo3
14/12/2017 - 09:09
Sod Newbury. I take most of my business elsewhere now anyway. Fed up with being ripped off with every aspect of West Berkshire Council. Just feel sorry for the small traders who suffer because of the council's punitive actions on the general public resulting in people feeling completely ripped off. Council tax way above inflation, cutting essential public services, hiking parking charges way beyond rate of inflation, charging to dispose of household waste when it's all included in Council Tax. Introducing new charges to park in places that were previously free and the list goes on and on yet they are looking to possibly increase council by a huge rate again this coming April and cutting yet more public services and wheres all the money going ??? We're seeing no benefit at all! You can't see a doctor when you need one, there's a shortage of police on the street, our school kids are suffering because of huge cuts and over subscription hospitals are over stretched and on and on..
