The family of Janine Bowater, whose body was found in Thatcham on Tuesday morning, have paid tribute to her.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at an address in Park Avenue and a man has appeared in court charged with her murder.

The mother-of-two worked as a barmaid at the King's Head in Thatcham Broadway and was a former pupil at Hungerford's John O'Gaunt School.

Paying tribute, her family said in a statement today (Thursday): “Losing a loved one is never easy but we have lost Janine in one of the most awful ways possible.

"She has been so cruelly taken from her partner Lee and her two young children who she doted on.

“Not only were you an amazing caring mother and daughter you were also a loving partner and sister.

“Little did we know that night, all our lives would change forever. You will be missed so much by all your family and everyone that loves you.

“Sleep tight beautiful, shine bright, you’ll forever be in our hearts.”

Police established a cordon around a garage block at the junction of Park Avenue and The Henrys after responding to reports that a woman had died.

Paramedics were also called but Miss Bowater was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination has revealed that Miss Bowater died from compression of the neck.

John Wright, aged 32, appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court this morning, charged with murdering Miss Bowater.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address and will appear at Reading Crown Court tomorrow (Friday).

Mr Wright, of The Hollands, Thatcham was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.