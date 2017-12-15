Second major Sandleford Park application refused

A CONTROVERSIAL planning application to build 1,000 new homes at Sandleford Park in south Newbury has been refused - just weeks after similar plans for up to 2,000 homes were also turned down.

West Berkshire Council listed 28 reasons why it was rejecting the proposals from Bloor Homes, which also included plans to build a primary school off Monks Lane.

Among the reasons was the developer's failure to provide an appropriate access strategy and the loss of playing space at Newbury Rugby Club.

