go

Second major Sandleford Park application refused

Council turns down plan for 1,000 homes weeks after rejecting 2,000 home plan

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Sandleford

A CONTROVERSIAL planning application to build 1,000 new homes at Sandleford Park in south Newbury has been refused - just weeks after similar plans for up to 2,000 homes were also turned down.

West Berkshire Council listed 28 reasons why it was rejecting the proposals from Bloor Homes, which also included plans to build a primary school off Monks Lane.

Among the reasons was the developer's failure to provide an appropriate access strategy and the loss of playing space at Newbury Rugby Club.

For the full story, and reaction, see next week's Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • bruin the bear

    15/12/2017 - 11:11

    and now the vultures will flock in other sites some far less appropriate..."p" up and brewery spring to mind!!

    Reply

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Thatcham

Man charged in connection with murder of Thatcham woman

Man charged in connection with murder in Thatcham

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Appeal to find missing Thatcham man

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

Breaking news: Former Newbury policeman Shane Cooke dies

News

Second Sandleford Park application refused
News

Second major Sandleford Park application refused

Council turns down plan for 1,000 homes weeks after rejecting 2,000 home plan

 
End of an era as legendary horse trainer Peter Walwyn dies
News

End of an era as legendary horse trainer Peter Walwyn dies

Community bids sad but fond farewell to the 'King of Lambourn'

 
News

The best of the West

 
News

Three West Berkshire banks set to close next year

 
News

“Sleep tight beautiful, shine bright, you’ll forever be in our hearts”

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33