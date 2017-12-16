Young Lady offers huge potential as family dog

LOVELY Lady, an 18-month-old German shepherd who is slowly coming out of her shell and proving herself to be very sweet and loving, is now ready to move into a new home.

Rehoming centre manager at Dog’s Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow, said: “Lady really enjoys walking and being out and about with her doggy pals.

“She adores the company of her four-legged friend, Farrah, at the rehoming centre.

“She’d like a quiet home with a calm resident dog to help her continue to grow in confidence.

“Although she hasn’t previously had much training, she’s very bright, clever and picks things up quickly, so she’d benefit from continued training in the home.

“Lovely Lady could potentially live with teenagers aged 16 years and over, and could be left for a few hours in the home with another dog.

“She has a lot of potential; she just needs loving adopters to help her grow into a wonderful family dog.”

If you’d like Lady in your life, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk