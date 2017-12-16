Council will get £1.17m from new homes

WEST Berkshire Council will pocket around £1.17m in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions from a controversial new housing development off Salisbury Road in Hungerford.

As previously reported, planning permission was finally issued on November 30 for the 100-homes project – a collaboration between CALA Homes and Wates Developments on the southern edge of the town. The proposals generated furious debate and prompted fierce opposition from Hungerford Town Council and conservation groups.

But in a press release following the granting of permission, developers stated: “After a lengthy planning period, including an unsuccessful judicial review by Hungerford Town Council... the 100 new homes, including provision for 40 affordable properties, are ready to come forward.

“A legal agreement secured with West Berkshire Council will ensure the delivery of 28 rented homes and 12 homes that will be offered as shared ownership to the community.”

The developers added: “The character of the development will be enhanced by the surrounding landscape, including woodland and 4.8 acres of parkland and recreational spaces, and will comprise of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.”

In addition, they added, residents will benefit from a share of CIL contributions that “may be in the region of £175,000, out of a total of approximately £1.17m paid to West Berkshire, specifically for local causes.

The statement went on to take a swipe at critics, claiming: "The process to bring forward this much-needed new housing provision for Hungerford, together will all the additional benefits, has been unnecessarily long.

“We have always maintained that we have a well-positioned and sustainable site on which to deliver a range of high-calibre new homes for the many people who want to live and be part of the thriving Hungerford and West Berkshire community.

“We are pleased that we have secured outline planning permission and are now able to move forward with a reserved matters application without delay.

“Going forward, we hope to work together with Hungerford Town Council, to make a real contribution to meeting the local need for new homes – particularly affordable homes – and give hard-working families a great place to live.”