Man accused of killing Thatcham woman dies

THE man accused of murdering a 25-year-old Thatcham woman has died in custody.

John Wright was due to appear at Reading Crown Court this morning, charged with murdering mother-of-two Janine Bowater.

However, prosecutor Michael Roques made the dramatic announcement in court that Mr Wright was found dead last night.

He said: "There's a formal process that now needs to be gone through.

"I would like to request that we adjourn the case for seven days."

The 32-year-old, from The Hollands in Thatcham, was charged on Wednesday with one count of murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Wright's family were in court this morning when the news was announced.

A tribute from Miss Bowater's family released yesterday said: "Losing a loved one is never easy but we have lost Janine in one of the most awful ways possible.

"She has been so cruelly taken from her partner Lee and her two young children who she doted on.

“Not only were you an amazing caring mother and daughter you were also a loving partner and sister.

“Little did we know that night, all our lives would change forever. You will be missed so much by all your family and everyone that loves you.

“Sleep tight beautiful, shine bright, you’ll forever be in our hearts.”

Miss Bowater's body was found at an address in Park Avenue on Tuesday morning.

A post mortem examination has revealed that Miss Bowater died from compression of the neck.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said: “HMP Bullingdon prisoner John Wright died in custody on Thursday, December 14.



“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman. It would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”