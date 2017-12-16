go

Over 80s parcels delivered with thanks

Schoolchildren and local organisations hand ourt nearly 2,000 food packages for the elderly

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

SATURDAY saw nearly 2,000 food parcels delivered to residents of Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and some surrounding villages for the Newbury Weekly News Over 80s’ Parcel Fund. 

Many letters of thanks have started to flood in to Parcel Towers, proving that these food parcels are appreciated by the community, which makes it worth all the hard work by so many kind-hearted people each year.

The build-up to the big day began on Friday, when pupils from Trinity, St Bartholomew’s, Park House, Kennet and John O’Gaunt schools gave up their time to unpack and start distributing the food parcels from one of three distribution centres.  

It is lovely to see the young people enjoying being involved and the elderly recipients’ faces light up when they deliver the food parcels to them, with a smile while wishing them a happy Christmas.  

Saturday was D-Day, as it is called at Parcel Towers, and saw many kind-hearted volunteers make door-to-door deliveries to every over 80-year-old in Newbury, Thatcham and Hungerford on our list.

In Newbury, volunteers included members of the Rotary Club and Round Table, and Vodafone staff who turned up at the Fair Close Centre to start deliveries. 

Thatcham parcels were delivered by many volunteers, including members of the Royal British Legion and Thatcham Rotary.

Hungerford parcels were taken to the elderly residents by CHAIN, Hungerford Rotary Club and John O’Gaunt School pupils.

In addition, residents in 10 local nursing homes were not forgotten and each received a tin of chocolates to share leading up the festive period. 

