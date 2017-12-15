CCTV images released of missing Thatcham man

Police have renewed their appeal in a bid to find missing Steve Holland, who was last seen a week ago.

Mr Holland, aged 59, was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in Wharf Street, Newbury, at about 11.15pm on Friday, December 8.

A week since his disappearance and police have released CCTV images showing Mr Holland, from Thatcham, leaving the pub.

He was then seen walking towards the wharf.

Investigating officer, detective inspector Jonathan Groenen, said: “We are making a renewed appeal to anyone who may have any information regarding Steve Holland’s whereabouts.

“We are very concerned for Steve’s welfare, he has not made contact with anyone since the night of Friday 8 December and he did not turn up for work on Monday.

“Steve is a white man, of medium build, about 5ft 8ins, with short, receding dark brown hair.

“When he was last seen he was wearing black jeans and a black jacket with a stripey jumper underneath.

“Our searches for Steve continue to be progressed and police officers will be in Newbury town centre this evening conducting anniversary checks and asking members of the public if they have any information.

“I want to stress that Steve’s disappearance is not being treated a suspicious.

“Anyone with any information regarding Steve’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 690 (11/12).”