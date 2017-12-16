Man is jailed for burglary

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for two years and five months for burglary.

Paul John Tidbury, aged 29, who was currently of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Reading Crown Court on December 6 and was sentenced at the same hearing.

Sometime between September 22 and 27, Tidbury entered an unoccupied home in Church Hill, Wickham, and stole clothing and also a copper water tank from the property.

The theft of the water tank caused water damage to the inside of the property.

Tidbury was arrested on October 6 and he was charged with one count of burglary the same day.

Investigating officer, PC Nigel Woodall, of the Complex Investigation Department, based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a good result for the victim, who will have the satisfaction of knowing the Tidbury will be spending the foreseeable future in prison.

“This sentence should send the message that the courts take a dim view of those who make the decision to commit these offences.”