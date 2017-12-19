go

Jewellery stolen in Woolton Hill burglary

Police are appealing for help in locating stolen jewellery

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Jewellery stolen in Woolton Hill burglary

POLICE are appealing for help in locating jewellery stolen in a Woolton Hill burglary. 

The burglary took place in Fairacre between 4pm on Monday, November 20, and noon on Thursday, November 23. 

The items of jewellery taken have huge sentimental value and the family would like them returned.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We appreciate the pictures are not the clearest, but have you seen any of these items or been offered them for sale?”

If you have any information about this burglary, please call 101 quoting 44170456950 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • NewburyJohn

    NewburyJohn

    19/12/2017 - 14:02

    BACK IN MY DAY, WOOLTON HILL WAS A RESPECTABLE COMMUNITY, BUT OBVIOUSLY IT IS NOW RIFE WITH CRIMINAL ACTIVITES. IT ALL STARTED WHEN THEY LET POOR PEOPLE MOVE IN AND NOW LOOK AT THE EFFECTS, WEST BERKSHIRE COUNCIL YOU OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES.

    Reply

Man accused of killing Thatcham woman dies in custody

Man accused of killing Thatcham woman dies in custody

CCTV images released of missing Thatcham man

CCTV images released of missing Thatcham man

Man is jailed for burglary

Man is jailed for burglary

M4 weekend closures cancelled

M4

News

Staggering number of people are lonely in West Berks
News

Staggering number of people are lonely in West Berks

Knock on a neighbour's door this Christmas

 
Iceland could move to Kennet centre
News

Iceland could move to Kennet Shopping centre

Supermarket in discussions for replacement site in shopping mall

3comments

 
News

Jewellery stolen in Woolton Hill burglary

1comment

 
News

Graphic content: Young special effects ace is a cut above the rest

1comment

 
News

Met Office issues Yellow Warning for fog

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33