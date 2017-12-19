Jewellery stolen in Woolton Hill burglary

POLICE are appealing for help in locating jewellery stolen in a Woolton Hill burglary.

The burglary took place in Fairacre between 4pm on Monday, November 20, and noon on Thursday, November 23.

The items of jewellery taken have huge sentimental value and the family would like them returned.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “We appreciate the pictures are not the clearest, but have you seen any of these items or been offered them for sale?”

If you have any information about this burglary, please call 101 quoting 44170456950 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.