Newbury bartender is jailed for rape

A NEWBURY bartender, branded a “manipulative, creeping pervert”, is beginning a prison sentence for rape.

Roshan Pettet crawled into his victim’s bed and took advantage of her while she lay helpless in a drunken stupor, Reading Crown Court heard this month.

Earlier, the 23-year-old former pupil of St Bartholomew’s School in Newbury had invited himself round to her home, where they shared a few drinks.

Charles Ward-Jackson, prosecuting, said that during the evening the woman left and met another male friend, returning home very drunk, before undressing and getting into bed alone.

The next day, he told the jury, she was shocked to find Pettet, who lived in Curling Way, in her bed.

Mr Ward-Jackson said: “She got up and put on her dressing gown; she noticed her knickers had been removed and she was shocked to discover what appeared to be semen running down her leg.”

He told the jury of damning forensic evidence against Pettet, which showed significant quantities of the former Newbury College student’s semen as high in her body as the endo-cervix.

But Pettet, who worked as a bartender or kitchen assistant in local pubs, clubs and diners, claimed the woman, who cannot be identified, had invited him into her bed.

Giving evidence, Pettet claimed he had masturbated before falling asleep beside her, but vehemently denied touching the woman.

Mr Ward-Jackson poured scorn on that story, telling jurors: “This, the defence would have you believe, is the case of the amazing athletic sperm, or able semen.”

He said the idea that Pettet’s body fluids could have travelled across the bed and into the woman on their own was palpably absurd and he urged jurors to use their “common sense”.

Judge Paul Dugdale, summing up, reminded the jury of six men and six women of forensic evidence given by specialist Michael Wheelhouse, saying: “He said his findings were typical for vaginal intercourse with internal ejaculation.

“Of the ‘external semen contact theory’, he said he could not see how the presence of so many sperm heads could have occurred other than by penetration of the vagina with an object – namely, a penis.

“He said he had not come across [such a situation] in his career without there having been some sort of penetration. It was not a single sperm, but thousands.”

Steve Molloy, for Pettet, said jurors had to decide whether Pettet, a man of hitherto good character, was “a manipulative, creeping pervert” or whether he was telling the truth.

He added: “If you can’t decide either way, then you must find him not guilty.”

Jurors returned their guilty verdict, by a 10 to two majority, on Monday, December 5.

Pettet was sentenced to five years imprisonment and must sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

* THAMES Valley Police media policy claims that generally, unless there are reporting restrictions or safeguarding issues, it provides mugshots to the media of defendants who have received 18 months or more in custody.

However the force has declined to provide an image of Pettet.