Neighbours' uproar at homes plan

A PLANNING application for seven new homes in Tadley has caused uproar among local residents.

The application is to demolish three homes on Manse Lane – numbers 3, 5 and 7 – and replace them with seven new dwellings with associated access, car parking and landscaping.

The developer, Turley, proposes to build four three-bedroomed houses, two four-bedroomed houses and one five-bedroomed house, with two car parking spaces per dwelling.

The planning statement, produced by Turley on behalf of The Champion Group, said: “Car parking provision is proposed in line with the council’s adopted parking requirements.”

Letters of objection from 35 Tadley households have been received by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, with parking and traffic being the main causes of concern.

Objector Kevin Chatburn wrote: “Note the planning proposal shows an increase in the number of bedrooms from eight to 25 and with this it’s reasonable to expect considerably more traffic.

“The 22 car parking spaces for the dwellings proposed may meet a theoretical advised minimum, but in practice we know it will not be enough, even including the garage spaces which nowadays are rarely used for housing cars.

“The concern is that the single-track Manse Lane is not suitable for overflow parking.”

Manse Lane being a single-track road is a repeated concern.

The Wright family said in their objection: “People regularly walk their dogs along the lane to access the woods beyond, as do the occasional horse riders.

“The proposed increase in dwellings, with its inevitable traffic, increases the danger level to all pedestrians and animals using their lane.”

Another concern raised by more than one resident is the waterlogged land, which is liable to flooding.

It is suggested this risk will increase with the additional houses.

Victoria Jones writes: “Rainfall over the last few years has increased – developing the site will increase the risk of flash flooding in Manse Lane.

“Our basement has already flooded several times and the bottom of our garden, which adjoins one side of the site, is often waterlogged.

“More buildings and driveways nearby will make this worse.”

There is also a concern regarding the rural nature of Manse Lane and its location in a Conservation Area.

Colin and Trish Simpson wrote: “The size of the proposed development is totally disproportionate and not in keeping with the nature of the lane and the conservation area.

“The significant increase in accommodation space will generate additional traffic in Manse Lane and the neighbouring single-track roads, which will increase to dangerous levels, especially in Winston Avenue, which is already used as a short cut by large volumes of traffic.”

Similar applications have historically been refused, with one application for four dwellings refused in 2007 and another for six dwellings being refused in 2006.

The application is currently with Basingstoke and Deane Council and a final decision is due to be made on Friday, January 12, next year.