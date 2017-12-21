Christmas disruption for Paddington rail passengers

RAIL passengers have been urged to plan their journeys ahead after Network Rail announced a “bumper Christmas upgrade”.

The huge festive improvement includes the largest-ever signal data upgrade at London Paddington.

The work, which forms part of the Crossrail project, will enable new GWR electric services to run to Didcot, through Reading, from January 2018.

The upgrade means there will be no train services in or out of London Paddington from December 24 to December 27 with a reduced timetable between December 28 and January 1.

Network Rail spokesman Dean Shaw said: “The work essentially means passengers travelling from Newbury will have to change at Reading and go to Waterloo on December 24 and December 27.

“There are no trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as per previous years.”

Network Rail’s programme director for the Crossrail project, Ben Wheeldon, said: “Successful completion of these Christmas works and our signalling upgrade is not only vital to delivering the Crossrail project, but is an integral part of our Railway Upgrade Plan as we continue to introduce new trains and enhance the capacity and reliability of our railway.

“However, we can’t carry out these major upgrades while still running trains.

“This will mean changes to services over the festive period, so we strongly advise passengers to plan their journeys.”

More information can be found at www.nationalrail.co.uk/Christmas or www.gwr.com/christmas2017