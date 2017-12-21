Witnesses sought to collision near Theale

Witnesses are being sought to a collision near Theale which left a woman with serious leg injuries.

A 67-year-old woman had to be freed by firefighters from the Toyota Rav4 she had been travelling in.

The vehicle was involved in a collision with a blue Renault Clio on the A340 in Theale at the junction of Common Hill at 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 19.

The woman, from the Reading area, remains in the Royal Berkshire Hospital with serious leg injuries.

The driver of the Rav4, a 72-year-old man, and the driver of the Clio, a 25-year-old woman, both from the Reading area, were also taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

They were treated for their injuries before being released the same day.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting reference 1010 19/12.