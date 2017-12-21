Partial M4 closure tonight

HIGHWAYS England has warned that the westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed overnight today (Thursday) from junction 12 (Theale) to junction 13 (Chieveley).

The closure will take place from 9pm until 6am on Friday.

During the closure a clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A4.

Civil contingencies manager for Highways England, Carolyn Richardson, said issues with the generators powering the overhead information signs had forced the closure for repairs.

She said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by the closure.”

For more information, call Highways England on 0300 123 5000 or email info@highwaysengland.co.uk