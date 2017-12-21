Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

go

Police believe body is that of missing Thatcham man Steve Holland

POLICE have recovered the body of a man from the River Kennet in Newbury today (Thursday).

Officers have said that although the body has not yet been identified, it is believed it is that of Steve Holland, who has been missing since December 8.

His next of kin have been informed, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The 59-year-old was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in Newbury at 11.15pm on December 8.

  • Ajwatson

    22/12/2017 - 08:08

    Fences along the canal? Jesus. How about some personal responsibility...

    • Justin S

      22/12/2017 - 09:09

      Or even a bit of lighting ? If this is used at night , then perhaps the council should consider the safety issues of the path. It is more dangerous than a path near a road

      • NewburyLad

        22/12/2017 - 11:11

        One thing that IS wrong and it should be checked out, the very bright spotlight/floodlight that shines from the boat yard on the other side of the canal. Last time I walked that route (admittedly many months ago), the light shone directly across the canal into my eyes making it impossible to see the footpath for about 10 yards. Their security lighting should be shining ONLY onto their property and not blinding people anywhere else. I don't know if it is still like that.

  • Sunny1

    21/12/2017 - 21:09

    Such sad news , my thoughts and prayers are with his family .

  • scooberdoo3

    21/12/2017 - 20:08

    About time some fencing or something was put up along that part of the canal. Seems to be a fairly regular thing over the years. I've fallen in there myself before and it is dangerous. That's two bodies pulled out of there in the space of about a month, something needs to be done

    • NewburyLad

      22/12/2017 - 07:07

      That's it. Cotton wool everything. The libtard way.

      • sayitasitis

        22/12/2017 - 10:10

        Jeez, what a clown. Would you like a fence around the fence to stop people climbing on it? Better put a fence around that too!!

