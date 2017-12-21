Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury

POLICE have recovered the body of a man from the River Kennet in Newbury today (Thursday).

Officers have said that although the body has not yet been identified, it is believed it is that of Steve Holland, who has been missing since December 8.

His next of kin have been informed, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The 59-year-old was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in Newbury at 11.15pm on December 8.