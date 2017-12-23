Stolen school minibus is found burnt out

POLICE have appealed for information after a primary school minibus was stolen and set alight.

The loss is a blow for children, parents and staff alike at Chaddleworth St Andrew’s and Shefford Church of England Federated Primary Schools.

The minibus was stolen from the Chaddleworth school site in the early hours of Saturday.

While police investigated the theft, a fire crew was called out to find the 15-seater Ford Transit minibus ablaze in Silchester at 11.17pm that same evening.

A crew from Tadley Fire Station attended, but the vehicle was totally destroyed by fire in a field near the T-junction at Clappers Farm Road and Bramley Road.

One parent said: “It’s very sad. When you live in the middle of nowhere you rely on things like this.

“It’s a real blow for the school.”

School headteacher Bridget Goodrich informed parents by letter, and told the Newbury Weekly News: “If there’s one good thing to come from this, it’s that it shows how we pull together as a community in the face of adversity.

“The minibus was to have taken the children to a special church service, for example, but people have volunteered to help out where they can and where it’s within the rules.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference code 44170488071.