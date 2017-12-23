go

Woman injured in Great Shefford collision

Emergency services called after car flips onto roof

FIREFIGHTERS had to help free an injured woman from her car after it flipped onto its roof during a collision in Great Shefford last night.

The woman, in her twenties, was unable to exit the vehicle and had to be assisted by fire crews from Newbury.

She was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital with suspected minor injuries.

No other vehicle was involved in the collision, which occurred on Wantage Road at around 7.45pm.

Crew manager Mike Wilson, from Newbury Fire Station, said: "When we arrived the vehicle was on its roof. We were there for around 45 minutes and the ambulance service also attended.

"The woman didn't appear to be seriously injured."

 

