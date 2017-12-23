London dealers jailed for supplying drugs in Newbury

TWO London dealers have been jailed for supplying drugs in Newbury.

Futsum Tedla, 31, of Brixton Road, Lambeth, and Evija Sazonova, 26, of Lingard Avenue, Barnet, were both sentenced to three years behind bars at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday.

They were both found guilty of one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, heroin, and one count of possession of criminal property following a five day trial in November.

On March 10, 2016 Thames Valley Police received information from a member of the public who believed that occupants of a vehicle were dealing drugs in Chandos Road, Newbury.

Police officers located the vehicle and stopped it in Chieveley.

On carrying out searches, police officers found several mobile phones, a quantity of cash and seven wraps of heroin.

Tedla and Sazonova were arrested at the scene and charged with the offences on August 15 last year.

Investigating officer, PC David Burleigh said: "I am pleased with the jury's verdict and custodial sentence given to Tedla and Sazonova who came from London to West Berkshire to sell drugs.

"County drug line runners need to be aware that they cannot prey on the vulnerable in West Berkshire and get away with it.

"Thank you to the public for their continued support of the police and providing vital information when dealing and fighting crime in their community."