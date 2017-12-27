Man sought in connection with exposures in Thatcham

Richard Benyon banned from driving
POLICE want to speak with this man as they believe he has vital information about three exposures in Thatcham.
Thames Valley Police said that a man exposed himself to three women on three occasions, leaving them feeling unsafe.
The first offence happened in Park Lane just after 6pm on Friday, September 29.
The second happened in Chapel Street at about 7.30pm on Monday, October 2, while the third happened at about 9pm on the same day in The Broadway.
Investigating officer, PC Cheryl Mills said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV footage as he may have vital information about the offences.
“Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 43170289535.
“The incidents have had a huge impact on the victims who have lost confidence and now feel unsafe while both in public and at home.”
27/12/2017 - 17:05
Does it matter whether it is old news or not? It doesn’t say this bloke was the one who exposed himself, it says he has possible vital information. For heavens sake just let the police do their jobs and try and get to the facts of who it was in order for people to feel safe!
Smiley face
27/12/2017 - 17:05
JohnCase
27/12/2017 - 16:04
But this is very old news, "The first offence happened in Park Lane just after 6pm on Friday, September 29. The second happened in Chapel Street at about 7.30pm on Monday, October 2, while the third happened at about 9pm on the same day in The Broadway.", - So why put it on Newbury today on Wed 27th December? And how the heck is anybody expected to remember the 11 digit reference number - reference 43170289535, when contacting the Police. Plse don't waste our time...
dazzer
27/12/2017 - 16:04
Arguably this is a form of terrorism (systematic use of violence and intimidation to achieve some goal) yet not mentioned by the Biased Weekly News.....(Must be mental illness again)..... (But no mention of mental illness)???? - Another positive influence to our society (Not) - I hate all politicians, judges, police etc etc who have allowed and encouraged this UN-vetted mass scale invasion of people in to this country ........ I have a genuine concern that Newbury & Thatcham will become or is like other UK towns http://www.pmclauth.com/sentenced/Grooming-Gang-Statistics/Gangs-Jailed
