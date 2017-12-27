Man sought in connection with exposures in Thatcham

POLICE want to speak with this man as they believe he has vital information about three exposures in Thatcham.

Thames Valley Police said that a man exposed himself to three women on three occasions, leaving them feeling unsafe.

The first offence happened in Park Lane just after 6pm on Friday, September 29.

The second happened in Chapel Street at about 7.30pm on Monday, October 2, while the third happened at about 9pm on the same day in The Broadway.

Investigating officer, PC Cheryl Mills said: “I am keen to speak to the man in this CCTV footage as he may have vital information about the offences.

“Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 43170289535.

“The incidents have had a huge impact on the victims who have lost confidence and now feel unsafe while both in public and at home.”