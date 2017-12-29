Landmark handover of new Greenham Wing at hospital

A MAJOR milestone has been reached in The Rosemary Appeal’s Greenham Wing project.

The building – now complete – has been officially handed over to NHS chiefs.

Appeal trustee David Ball said: “This was such an important milestone for the Rosemary project and there were times when we seriously doubted that we would ever get this far.

“Community support has made all the difference and donations large and small total a staggering £3.1m after a little over a year.

“We still have £1.4m to go, but this week’s handover has really reinvigorated the appeal.”

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Wing, which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Rosemary Appeal trustee and former Thatcham GP Dr Rob Tayton said: “After six years of planning, the building shell for community cancer care and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital is now complete.

“The shell has been handed over to the NHS, and fitting out with state-of-the-art equipment starts this month.

“The project will be completed by May next year.”

Fellow trustee and former Newbury GP Dr Paul Millard said: “This project will make a big difference for patients and their families, enhancing their care and reducing travelling.

“Support from the community and organisations such as the Greenham Trust, has been incredibly generous, but there is still some way to go.”

Mr Ball, who is also chairman of the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust, said: “The CT scanner is now in place and it is hoped that the scanner will first be used in January.

“The scanner will help with early diagnosis and better long term monitoring of serious illness.”

The assistant director of estates and facilities at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Stephanie Gould, said: “This project is a fantastic exercise in partnership working between the Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust, the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust and four local NHS organisations.

“We’re pleased that the building contractors have handed over a well-designed building shell that we can now fit out to meet the requirements of the renal dialysis service and the cancer care services.

“We are very grateful to the charities for raising these funds through The Rosemary Appeal and for all the public donations so far.”