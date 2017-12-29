Sign up now for the Newbury 10k 2018

ENTRIES are now being accepted for next spring’s Newbury 10k run.

For the first time in a decade, there is a new sponsor for the popular event.

Newbury-based IT services provider Roc Technologies and The Good Exchange took over sponsorship from Bayer, which had been associated with the race for the previous 10 years.

The new sponsors, along with race organiser Newbury Athletic Club (AC), will be encouraging as many runners as possible to sign up and take part in the 2018 race, which will take place on Sunday, May 27.

With the opening of entries also comes the announcement that PALS West Berkshire (Partners for Active Leisure Scheme) have been chosen as the nominated charity for the race.

PALS is a local charity that supports children and young people with physical disabilities, offering them a wide range of social and leisure activities after school and at weekends in term time and throughout the week during the school holidays.

In 2017, the Bayer Newbury 10k raised £13,375 from entries.

In 2018, the proceeds from entries to both the 10k and the supporting junior races, will be divided equally between PALS West Berkshire and Newbury AC.

Race entrants and their supporters who decide to run for a charity can donate to, and raise funds for, PALS West Berkshire’s fundraising project directly through The Good Exchange platform – where the first £5,000 raised will be match-funded by the Greenham Trust to double the amount.

Alternatively, runners who want to raise money for a different charity or good cause can choose any of the projects already on The Good Exchange matching platform or add their own projects and fundraise for those.

Roc Technologies chief executive Matt Franklin said: “It’s very exciting to see plans for the 2018 race take shape.

“I’ve decided to lace up my own trainers and enter the race, along with a team from Roc.

“We’ve already arranged some training sessions and hopefully will accomplish our own individual goals, as well as raise funds for the West Berkshire PALS and Newbury AC.”

He added: “As a local business, we want to encourage as many other companies within the Newbury community to get involved and sign up to participate on May 27 next year.”

The Good Exchange chief operating officer Ed Gairdner said: “We’re delighted to be working with Roc and Newbury AC to support the 10k race and help West Berkshire PALS and Newbury AC to raise funds through our online matching platform.

“In addition, race entrants who wish to raise money for other charities can pick from over 300 charitable projects and community groups currently seeking funding through The Good Exchange and potentially see their contributions doubled through match-funding.”