AWE inspiring charity donations

EMPLOYEES of AWE donated a staggering 1.2 tonnes of festive food this December to the Basingstoke Foodbank for its Christmas hamper scheme.

Almost 200 boxes of food were distributed to vulnerable families and individuals by the charity.

Foodbank administrator Jenny d’Ambrosi said: “A big thank you to the AWE employees for their amazing donations.”

Basingstoke Foodbank provides nutritionally-balanced emergency food and support to people in crisis, through working in partnership with local communities.

The foodbank is currently distributing an average of 2.8 tonnes of food per month to people in crisis in the Basingstoke and Deane district.