go

Happy New Year to all our readers!

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Fireworks displays around the district

EVERYONE at newburytoday.co.uk and the Newbury Weekly News would like to wish all of our readers a very happy and prosperous New Year!

What will 2018 bring?

Make sure to let us know of any stories or events throughout 2018 by contacting the newsdesk by calling (01635) 886627 or emailing newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk

Also, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @NewburyToday and keep checking our Newbury Today Facebook page for news updates throughout the week.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenage boy arrested after girl threatened with a knife in Newbury

Teenage boy arrested after girl threatened with a knife in Newbury

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?

Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously hurt

Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously injured

Thatcham murder trial discontinued

“Sleep tight beautiful, shine bright, you’ll forever be in our hearts”

Home

Happy New Year to all our readers!
Home

Happy New Year to all our readers!

 
Starring role for friendship and charity
News

Starring role for friendship and charity

Thatcham writer's book to boost charity set up in memory of her friend's son

 
News

NewburyToday's most viewed articles 2017

 
News

AWE inspiring charity donations

 
News

Hundreds of properties to be protected by latest Thatcham flood defences

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33