NewburyToday's most viewed articles 2017

These were the most viewed stories on NewburyToday in 2017:

  1. Impatient motorist releases ambulance handbrake as patient receives emergency care
  2. Murder investigation launched in Thatcham
  3. Man accused of killing Thatcham woman dies
  4. Search for predators who hunted woman in West Berkshire woods
  5. Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury
  6. Woman found dead in the Kennet and Avon canal
  7. Man charged in connection with murder of Thatcham woman
  8. Newbury man charged with murder in connection with five month old baby
  9. M4 Chieveley to Theale closed east and westbound this weekend
  10. M4 between Chieveley and Theale closed until Monday morning 

