Sun, 31 Dec 2017
These were the most viewed stories on NewburyToday in 2017:
Teenage boy arrested after girl threatened with a knife in Newbury
Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously hurt
Man sought in connection with exposures in Thatcham
Richard Benyon banned from driving
New eaterie planned for Newbury
Body recovered from River Kennet in Newbury
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
What's on today - Tap Factory
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Newbury Race for Life 2017
NewburyToday's most viewed articles 2017
AWE inspiring charity donations
Employees of AWE donated 1.2 tonnes of food
Hundreds of properties to be protected by latest Thatcham flood defences
West Berkshire residents recognised in the Queen's 2018 new year's honours list
Life-saving device installed in park
