Teenage boy arrested after girl threatened with a knife in Newbury

Group of teenagers threatened and abused

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

A 15-year-old boy from Newbury has been arrested after a teenage girl was threatened with a knife.

Two men on bicycles shouted abuse at a group of boys and girls aged between 14 and 18 in Avon Way at about 10.30pm on December 23. 

One of the bike riders then threatened one of the girls with a knife before one of the boys in the group attempted to tackle him.

The bike riders then left along Avon Way towards Gaywood Drive.

None of the victims were injured in the incident.

PC Gary Hemmings said: "I would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who has any information about it.

"If you have any details which you think could be relevant, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101."

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the public order offence and has been released under investigation.

If you have information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference '43170380351', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

  • Louise

    Louise

    29/12/2017 - 12:12

    Leniency over use of knives as reported here, by an out of touch judge at Winchester encourages their carrying. No consequences, no jail. https://www.newburytoday.co.uk/news/hampshire/23157/fury-as-man-who-stabbed-youth-in-chest-avoids-jail.html Lock them up every time. If case above wasn't GBH what is?

    Reply

News

News
News

Teenage boy arrested after girl threatened with a knife in Newbury

Group of teenagers threatened and abused

1comment

 
