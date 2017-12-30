go

West Berkshire residents recognised in the Queen's 2018 new year's honours list

MBEs appointed for services to community and education

A handful of MBEs have been appointed to people for their work in West Berkshire.

Named in the 2018 New Year's Honours list is the director of care at Prior's Court School in Hermitage, Sarah Butcher.

She has been appointed an MBE for services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (Members of the Order of the British Empire).

The headteacher of Hungerford Nursery School, Suzanne Taylor, from Hermitage, was also appointed a MBE for services to education (Members of the Order of the British Empire). 

Trustee, commons and land secretary and steward for the Town and Manor of Hungerford, Robert James, has been recognised as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to the community in Hungerford 

The former chief fire officer and chief executive of the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Andy Fry, has been appointed an OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire). 

For more, see next week's Newbury Weekly News. 

