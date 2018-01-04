go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, there is less than a week to respond to West Berkshire Council's latest round of cuts. 

In other news, tributes have been paid to a Thatcham man whose body was recovered from the canal.

Plus, Newbury Racecourse has come under fire for issuing eviction letters to homeless people.  

Meanwhile, we interview West Berkshire recipients of New Year's honours.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a new homes plan is rejected. 

In Thatcham this week, the interim head of Kennet School has spoken of the challenges ahead.  

And on the Hampshire pages, Tadley Cross Country race is a huge success and a wreath thief strikes in Kingsclere. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

  • JonnyRoberts87

    04/01/2018 - 12:12

    My say on council cuts is that at least £2m are utterly unnecessary. Use the reserves until the 100% Business Rates retention kicks in next year

