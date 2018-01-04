go

Shoplifter banned from every Sainsbury's store

'...not to enter any Sainsbury’s store, anywhere, and not to enter Newbury Retail Park other than to collect medical prescriptions'

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A NEWBURY thief has been banned from all Sainsbury’s stores following her latest shoplifting spree.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18, was 41-year-old Rachel Soworka, of Newtown Road.

She admitted a catalogue of shoplifting offences from the stores outlet in Coombe Square, Thatcham.

These mainly involved food products to a total value of around £160.

The thefts occurred last October 22, October 24, October 31, November 4 and November 6.

Ms Soworka, who was represented by Andrew Port, was released on conditional bail until later this year while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

Meanwhile, she was ordered not to enter any Sainsbury’s store, anywhere, and not to enter Newbury Retail Park other than to collect medical prescriptions.

In addition, the court ordered Ms Soworka to engage with drug treatment agencies “when and where they dictate”.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

£1million in fines for Poundstretcher

£1million in fines for Poundstretcher

The top 15 places to visit in and around Newbury

The top 15 places to visit in and around Newbury

Child sex offender wasted his second chance

Court

Yellow weather warning for Storm Eleanor this evening

Yellow weather warning for Storm Eleanor this evening

News

Fundraiser to buy Newbury MP a bike after driving ban
Home

Fundraiser launched to buy Newbury MP a bike after driving ban

Richard Benyon sees funny side of campaign, which will benefit Eight Bells charity

 
Council abandons plans for new primary school in Theale
News

Council abandons plans for new primary school in Theale

"There is no realistic prospect now of delivering a new school in Theale"

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

1comment

 
News

West Berkshire road safety initiative receives royal recognition

 
News

Shoplifter banned from every Sainsbury's store

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33