Shoplifter banned from every Sainsbury's store

A NEWBURY thief has been banned from all Sainsbury’s stores following her latest shoplifting spree.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 18, was 41-year-old Rachel Soworka, of Newtown Road.

She admitted a catalogue of shoplifting offences from the stores outlet in Coombe Square, Thatcham.

These mainly involved food products to a total value of around £160.

The thefts occurred last October 22, October 24, October 31, November 4 and November 6.

Ms Soworka, who was represented by Andrew Port, was released on conditional bail until later this year while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

Meanwhile, she was ordered not to enter any Sainsbury’s store, anywhere, and not to enter Newbury Retail Park other than to collect medical prescriptions.

In addition, the court ordered Ms Soworka to engage with drug treatment agencies “when and where they dictate”.