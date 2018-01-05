Two town centre restaurants close over Christmas

TWO Newbury restaurants have closed down.

Italian chain Strada, situated in the Market Place and Just Lucky’s Indian restaurant, on Kings Road West, both shut their doors for the last time over the festive period.

Strada closed just before Christmas after more than seven years of trading.

A note on the restaurant door said: “It is with much sadness that we have had to close our branch at Newbury, due to disappointing trading and rising costs in an increasingly competitive market.

“Be assured that we have offered all of our team members the chance to relocate to one of our other branches and have been fortunate enough to see many of them take this opportunity.

“Where this hasn’t been possible, we have ensured that we have offered the right level of practical and financial support as we appreciate this is a difficult and unsettling time for all involved.”

Just Luckys closed its doors for the final time on New Year’s Eve.

Manager Lucky Nazami had this message for his customers: “Happy New Year to all my customers. Unfortunately the restaurant is closed.

“We will not be trading from 1st January 2018.

“I would like to also apologise for any inconvenience caused to you.

“Thank you for supporting us over the years.

“On behalf of Just Lucky’s we would like to wish you a very happy New Year.”