The Vault proving difficult to get open

THE doors to Newbury’s newest nightclub, The Vault, remained firmly sealed over the festive period after plans for the grand opening were cancelled for the second time.

The late-night venue at the former home of Liquid, in the Kennet Shopping centre, had been expected to host its big opening night on Friday, December 29.

However, according to the club’s management, the event was cancelled due to issues with security staff.

It was the second time in a month that The Vault had disappointed eager revellers, after initial plans to open on December 8 were scuppered when bosses failed to secure an alcohol licence in time.

The club took to social media on Saturday (January 6) to now say the venue will be open "for definite" on January 12.

It is understood that a Temporary Events Notice (TEN) had been obtained by management for the second planned opening, which would have allowed the venue to serve alcohol, however, according to a post on the club’s Facebook page, door staff had unexpectedly pulled out at the last minute.

The Facebook statement reads: “Well people out in Newbury who were looking forward to visiting the Vault tonight.

“Because of circumstances outside the management’s control we are unable to open.

“This is nothing to do with the club not having a licence etc. It is due to security staff pulling out at the last minute.

“We have tried our hardest to resolve the situation.

“But due to the nature of the venue we are unable to operate without security staff. But please be rest assured we will sort this problem ASAP because as you can see by the photo, we were all ready to go for tonight.”

The statement, which provoked the ire of many would-be revellers on social media, was accompanied by a picture reported to show the bar area inside the club.

The Newbury Weekly News contacted The Vault for comment before going to press.

The latest post on the club's Facebook page reads: "Well ladies and gents , we can now announce that we will be opening our doors for definite on Friday 12th Jan , with we are happy to say with a full license and security team."

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News in December Andy Anderson, of Big Fish Clubs UK Ltd, said the intention was for the club to become a permanent fixture in the town.

The venue has stood empty since Liquid closed down in September 2011.

The closure was preceded by an application, made by the police, to review the club’s premises licence, following an incident in which several people were evicted from the club on a night when drinks were marked down to 80p a shot, and fought with police.