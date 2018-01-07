Man travelled to Hungerford to shoplift

A NEWBURY man travelled to Hungerford for a shoplifting spree.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court was 29-year-old Andrew James Gainey.

Mr Gainey, who lives at Newtown Road, admitted stealing £24-worth of goods from the Co-op in Hungerford and £181 worth of goods from the same store on a second occasion.

Mr Gainey further admitted stealing £30-worth of goods from Boots in Hungerford and stealing an unknown amount of goods from the town’s Tesco store.

He denied causing criminal damage to a bottle of spirits by drinking from it at Hungerford Tesco and this charge was dismissed.

Finally, Mr Gainey admitted two shoplifting offences in Newbury and one of possessing the Class B controlled drug, cannabis, at Newbury Police Station.

All the above offences were committed on various dates between May 26 and August 25 last year.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Mr Gainey, who has numerous previous convictions.

Meanwhile, he was released on unconditional bail.