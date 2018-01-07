go

Man travelled to Hungerford to shoplift

Thief from Newbury's shoplifting away days

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A NEWBURY man travelled to Hungerford for a shoplifting spree.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court was 29-year-old Andrew James Gainey.

Mr Gainey, who lives at Newtown Road, admitted stealing £24-worth of goods from the Co-op in Hungerford and £181 worth of goods from the same store on a second occasion.

Mr Gainey further admitted stealing £30-worth of goods from Boots in Hungerford and stealing an unknown amount of goods from the town’s Tesco store.

He denied causing criminal damage to a bottle of spirits by drinking from it at Hungerford Tesco and this charge was dismissed.

Finally, Mr Gainey admitted two shoplifting offences in Newbury and one of possessing the Class B controlled drug, cannabis, at Newbury Police Station.

All the above offences were committed on various dates between May 26 and August 25 last year.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared on Mr Gainey, who has numerous previous convictions.

Meanwhile, he was released on unconditional bail.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Child sex offender wasted his second chance

Court

Two town centre restaurants close over Christmas

Two town centre restaurants close over Christmas

Two incidents on the A339 cause traffic chaos

Two incidents on the A339 cause traffic chaos

£1million in fines for Poundstretcher

£1million in fines for Poundstretcher

News

Firefighters called to tackle canal boat fire in Hungerford
News

Firefighters called to tackle canal boat fire in Hungerford

Crews from Newbury and Ramsbury attended incident in early hours

 
Man travelled to Hungerford to shoplift
News

Man travelled to Hungerford to shoplift

Thief from Newbury's shoplifting away days

 
News

Newbury couple return home to celebrate golden anniversary

 
All Districts

Give Nimbus a new home

 
News

More seats now provided on trains

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33