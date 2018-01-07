Give Nimbus a new home

SEVEN-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Nimbus loves the company of people and deserves a new family to start the New Year.

Cuddly and affectionate, she has a huge heart and has to say hello to everyone she meets. She’s a sweet girl who wants lots of fuss and plenty of belly rubs.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Nimbus loves nothing more than being around people and because of this we’re looking for a home where someone is around for most of the day so she can get her cuddle fix.

“She has some basic training, but would love to learn more in her new home.

“She travels really well in the car, so would be a great companion for a family who enjoys going to new places and exploring.

“Nimbus would need to be the only dog in the home and could live with teenagers. She’s a wonderful girl who has lots of love to give.”

If you’re the one Nimbus is looking for, please contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk