Stonemason's community punishment was 'unworkable'

A DRIVER who ran down a man in a road rage attack, then flouted the resulting driving ban, has successfully persuaded magistrates his punishment was unworkable.

Jocelyn ‘Joss’ Nankoo was jailed in March 2015, but police later caught the 54-year-old, of Hebden Close, Thatcham, driving while disqualified.

Instead of another prison sentence, he received community punishments.

However, on Monday, December 18, he successfully applied to Reading magistrates to cancel the rehabilitation programme requirement aspect on the grounds that it was unworkable.