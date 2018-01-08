Stonemason's community punishment was 'unworkable'

New eaterie planned for Newbury
A DRIVER who ran down a man in a road rage attack, then flouted the resulting driving ban, has successfully persuaded magistrates his punishment was unworkable.
Jocelyn ‘Joss’ Nankoo was jailed in March 2015, but police later caught the 54-year-old, of Hebden Close, Thatcham, driving while disqualified.
Instead of another prison sentence, he received community punishments.
However, on Monday, December 18, he successfully applied to Reading magistrates to cancel the rehabilitation programme requirement aspect on the grounds that it was unworkable.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
TractorMan
08/01/2018 - 12:12
I am finding paying my taxes is becoming unworkable, take it then I can expect no punishment!!!!
Reply
Louise
08/01/2018 - 12:12
Magistrates get with the programme- appalling & poor decision which needs appealing. What happens when police next stop him?
Reply
Hungerfordcis
08/01/2018 - 09:09
must remember this if I ever get into any bother - "its not really convenient for me to go to prison so cancel it yeah Judge?"
Reply