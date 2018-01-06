Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS P SAUNDERS, HIGH WYCOMBE

£250

MR G RUSSELL, NEWBURY

£25

MRS M BOWLEY, OXFORD

MR & MRS ADAMS, DIDCOT

MISS MARIAN HAMMETT, DIDCOT

MR ANDY RAWLIN, HUNGERFORD

CHRISTA KNOTT, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS B MOODY, SLOUGH

SG WOODLEY, LEIGHTON BUZZARD

MISS ANTONIETTA SORDILLO, OXFORD

MRS K NEWNHAM, READING

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk