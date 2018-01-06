Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

New eaterie planned for Newbury
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MRS P SAUNDERS, HIGH WYCOMBE
£250
MR G RUSSELL, NEWBURY
£25
MRS M BOWLEY, OXFORD
MR & MRS ADAMS, DIDCOT
MISS MARIAN HAMMETT, DIDCOT
MR ANDY RAWLIN, HUNGERFORD
CHRISTA KNOTT, HIGH WYCOMBE
MRS B MOODY, SLOUGH
SG WOODLEY, LEIGHTON BUZZARD
MISS ANTONIETTA SORDILLO, OXFORD
MRS K NEWNHAM, READING
THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
