Firefighters called to tackle canal boat fire in Hungerford

Crews from Newbury and Ramsbury attended incident in early hours

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

FIREFIGHTERS were called to tackle a fire on board a canal boat in Hungerford during the early hours of this morning.

Crews from Newbury and Ramsbury helped extinguish the blaze, which started when a woodburner stove caught fire at around 1am today (Sun).

The boat was moored up close to The Croft Centre.

No one was injured and the fire is not being treated as suspicious. It is not yet clear the extent of the damage caused to the boat.

 

