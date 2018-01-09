Steve has star quality

READING Buses has named a North Hampshire engineer as star of the month, after only seven months in the job.

Steve Hamblin, of Old Burghclere, works for Reading Buses engineering department at Great Knollys Street, Reading, and was given the award for his “commendable great attitude to work”.

HR director Caroline Anscombe said: “Steve has done brilliantly in the short time that he has been with the company.

“He is well-liked by both his managers and fellow engineering crew and he has impressed everyone with how quickly he has got into the Reading Buses spirit of things.”

Mr Hamblin, aged 41, was nominated by his colleagues, who said he was “always willing to do any job given, whether big or small”.

Ms Anscombe added that, although he had not been with the company long, he had already made a big impression with his manager.