Newbury man pleads guilty to GBH charge

A Newbury man who broke a man's jaw in an assault outside a town centre pub has been convicted.

Ben Thompson kicked and punched the 23-year-old outside the Slug and Lettuce pub in the early hours of Sunday, January 15 last year.

Police said Thompson then ran away, leaving the victim with a broken jaw that required surgery.

Thompson, aged 20, of Hawthorn Road, Newbury pleaded guilty to one charge of grievous bodily harm at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 5.

Detective sergeant Gareth Perry said: "I am pleased that Thompson has pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after this vicious and unprovoked attack.

"The victim suffered a broken jaw and has had to undergo surgery so I hope that Thompson's guilty plea will bring the victim some sense of justice.

"Such violence will not be tolerated in Newbury and our thorough investigation into this offence demonstrates that offenders will be caught and dealt with through the courts."

Thompson is due to be sentenced at the same court on February 2.